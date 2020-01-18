Project 002: The wonders of Nigeria (Clinical view)

Kindly Share This Story:

BY IKECHUKWU AGADA

When duty calls, the vast majority of men sprout emergency wings and fly away to safer heavens where the clarion call of service cannot reach. An anonymous cocoon might be a good temporary place to hide away from the missiles and derision of traducers but it is no permanent place for a champion and certainly not as roomy as a palatial home.

The Southeast and Southsouth leaders should as a matter of solidarity constitute its own community security outfit similar to Western Nigeria Security Network codenamed(Operation Amotekun) to show southern oneness and to declare the Nigerian Security Agencies incompetent of protecting the life and properties of its citizenry which is the cardinal objective of any responsible government as enshrined in the constitution. The current Nigerian Security architecture dressed in a tribal gown cannot guarantee the safety of life and properties.

Earth Shaking! Grand Breaking! Mind boggling! Ordinarily, these terms are used as exaggerations but on this creative innovation(Operation Amotekun), they could even be said to be understatements. When you think of Nigeria and its stupefying wonders, you cannot but believe that there are a lot of mudslinging and tirades that comes with the terrain of politicking.

It is therefore no coincidence that the Northern Youths and Miyetti Allah who are the unofficial spokespersons of the Presidential Cabal would flippantly unleashed missiles against this responsible community security outfit structured to save lives. It is unpatriotic and abuse of office to declare Amotekun illegal without the law courts. Every citizen has the right to protect himself or herself. Such illegality should also be extended to civilian JTF in the Northeast and Hisbah police in the North. Those opposed to the security outfit are insensitive to the plight of people suffering from insecurity.

The Southeast and Southsouth leaders should outwit the bobby trap of the Northern Oligarchs by fronting its own security outfit via the State Houses of Assembly to colour it with constitutionality. The greatest threat to the community security outfit is not the vocal Northern Groups and their sponsors but desperate 2023 Presidential Secret Southern Conspirators who are overwhelmed by political correctness and fear of being viewed with restructuring lenses(Anti-North). These ambitious men do not want to offend their Northern masters.

This conspiracy played out during the inauguration of the Western Security Outfit where a top Presidential hopeful from the Southwest after observing the body language of the Presidential Cabal instructed his three coronated governors to steer clear of the venue in an apparent loyalty to the northern forces allegedly sharing presidency. He flew to Aso Rock to have a conversation with the President to technically exonerate himself of any possible backlash arising from the initiative in order to advance his candidacy. Those who are hobnobbing with these northern power brokers should learn from the political calamity that befell some former confidants of these men in total obedience to the wonders of Nigeria.

The just concluded Supreme Court pronouncement is not only a 9th wonder of Nigeria but a doctored political miracle which can only happen in the giant of Africa’s soil. The former Eastern Heartland’s helmsman was axed because of his total loyalty to the then ruling party where he held the reins of power as Deputy Speaker Federal House of Representatives.

Similar fate awaits his boss the then speaker who is now a governor except by divine intervention to punish them for frustrating legislations encouraging Project 002 conspiracy theory. All the arguments and prayers in support of this Marlian judgement are mere political cosmetics conjured by integrity stunted jurists.

A courtesy visit to the top Nigerian Agencies and Parastatals will leave you with official shock because they are peopled with certain tribe from head to bottom(Organogram) making you wonder if “One Nigeria” still exist.

It is high time the Southern leaders revisit the native intelligence deployed by their sages like Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe, Chief Obafemi Awolowo, Ajayi Crowther, etc to beat a smart retreat because the North preserved and uses leadership ethos they mastered from their patriarchs like Ahmadu Bello and Usman Dan Fodio to distribute influence.

The outcome of the Amotekun Debate will shape the 2023 political games as those in support and against will be profiled. This is why most Gubernatorial and Presidential hopefuls are being careful of speaking out on the matter for fear of victimisation. If the South loses the battle to stamp its feet on this community security outfit(Which the Core North interprets as restructuring in disguise) then the alleged Southern Presidency will die a natural death (because insecurity can never birth credible elections) and Project 002 will be fast tracked.

If the illegality tag handed on Operation Amotekun is not removed despite Southwest leaders responsible and objective dialogue approach, then “ONE NIGERIA” will remain the tallest wonder ever recorded in the history of the world. Nigeria obviously needs rebooting.

Vanguard

