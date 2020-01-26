Prof Aderinto to chair UI’s Faculty of Social Science inaugural lecture

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chris Onuoha

The faculty of Social Science, Department of Sociology, University of Ibadan will on Thursday January 30, hold the 482nd Inaugural Lecture of the department, to be delivered by one of the Institution’s research guru, Professor Adeyinka Abideen Aderinto.

The lecture titled; “On the Fringe of Society” is based on research work by Professor Aderinto whose main area of teaching and research are Deviance, Social problems and Criminology at the University of Ibadan and in this inaugural lecture he will discussing the disadvantaged position of those vulnerable population in our society.

Professor Aderinto who is currently the Head, Department of Sociology, University of Ibadan is an active researcher and has been part of many collaborative research programmes.

He was coordinator adolescent sexuality study, social sciences and reproductive health research network, funded by the Ford foundation, Coordinator, strategic leadership in HIV/AIDS prevention and control, and later coordinator research alliance to combat HIV/AIDS, a collaborative research programme between the University of Ibadan and Northwestern University, Evanston, Illinois United States.

He started his teaching career in 1992 in the same Department and has held many administrative and academic positions at the University. He also once served as the Director of Special Duties in the office of the Vice Chancellor in 2011 to 2014, the Dean of the Postgraduate School in August 2014 and the Deputy Vice Chancellor, Academic of the University in March 2019.

