Pro- democracy group urges Malami to call ICPC to order

By Lawani Mikairu

A pro-democracy group, Decency in Governance, has called on the Attorney General of the Federation ,Abubakar Malami to caution ICPC to desist from “witch hunting” Pinnacle Communications Limited in order to safeguard the image of the federal government.

A statement by the group yesterday read: “The continued loud silence of the Attorney General over the attempted invasion of Pinnacle’s premises without just cause creates an impression of Federal Government support for unlawful excesses of its agency”.

The group further said the Attorney General was not right in remaining mute over “such an outrageous abuse of power” by the ICPC. It further recalled that the ICPC initially denied involvement in the invasion but later admitted that it was acting on the instructions of the Federal Inland Revenue Service.

However, Pinnacle Communications has since denied the tax evasion allegation with categorical affirmation of compliance. “We ought to have heard of a query or sanction or clarification distancing government from such witch hunting activities”, the group remarked.

It urged the AGF as the number one law officer to view ICPC’s action as an extrajudicial attempt to scare away people in view of its pending suit against Pinnacle Communications Limited.

