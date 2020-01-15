Pro-Buhari group celebrates Uzodinma’s Supreme Court victory in Enugu

Kindly Share This Story:

Zikist-Buharist Movement (ZBM), a pro-Buhari group has congratulated Imo All Progressives Congress (APC) Governorship Candidate Sen. Hope Uzodinma, on his victory at the Supreme Court.

Reacting to the Supreme Court judgment in Enugu on Wednesday, Mr. Godwin Onwusi, Secretary of ZBM, on behalf of the group, congratulated Uzodinma on his victory.

Onwusi said that the victory was God-ordained.

He commended Uzodinma for his diligence and the meticulous manner his campaign team assembled the results sheets in 388 polling units of the state.

“We of the ZBM commend Sen. Hope Uzodinma, and his team for the uncommon diligence in not only assembling the 388 excluded result sheets but the meticulous manner they presented them at the Supreme Court.

“The team did not behave like PDP which relied on a non-existing server but presented genuine result sheets, which were collaborated officially.

“It is highly commendable,’’ he said.

He said the recovery of Imo by the APC has returned South-East to mainstream politics in Nigeria and kept Ndigbo’s Presidential Aspiration alive.

“This victory has returned the South-East to the mainstream.

“We are excited because we are the only geopolitical zone without APC presence after the 2019 general elections. Imo for eight years was not governed by PDP.

“Our quest for a Nigerian president of Igbo extraction in 2023 is highly reinforced. In fact, the victory at the Supreme Court has kept the hope of Ndigbo alive,’’ Onwusi said.

He said the recovery of Uzodinma’s mandate in Imo was a clear indication that APC would win Anambra in 2021 and one more state in 2023.

