Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

Prince Charles threatens to cut off funding to Prince Harry and Meghan

On 10:57 amIn Entertainmentby
Kindly Share This Story:

Prince Charles, Karry, Meghan

Prince Charles has threatened to cut off Prince Harry’s cash flow if he and Meghan step away from the royal family completely, according to a new report.

The Prince of Wales has made it clear to the couple that any agreement over money will depend on details of their future roles, the UK Times reported Friday. The father and son have reportedly been in negotiation chats since Christmas, the outlet said.

ALSO READ: Trump reacts to Harry and Meghan’s royal step back

In a surprise announcement Wednesday, Harry and Meghan said they were stepping down as “senior” members of the royal family and would work on becoming “financially independent.”

ALSO READ: Afro-beat music is taking over clubs around the world ― Chris Jey, King Of nightlife

Ninety-five percent of the Sussexes’ costs are bankrolled by income Charles earns from the Duchy of Cornwall estate, while the remaining 5 percent comes from the taxpayer-funded sovereign grant.

Charles shelled out $11 million covering the duties of his sons Harry and William and their wives between 2018 and 2019, according to financial records.

Source: New York Post

Vanguard News

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!