Trent Alexander-Arnold has won the EA SPORTS Player of the Month award for December 2019.

The Liverpool defender earns his first Premier League monthly award after producing a goal, three assists and three clean sheets in a flawless end to the year.

“It’s a proud moment,” Alexander-Arnold said. “We’ve had a good month as a team. “There were many players that were up for it so it’s an honour to be the one that won it.”

The right-back played all five matches as the leaders beat Everton, AFC Bournemouth, Watford, Leicester City, and Wolverhampton Wanderers to go 13 points clear.

He also helped the Reds lift the FIFA Club World Cup for the first time, but perhaps his best performance came at second-placed Leicester, against whom he scored once and set up two goals in a 4-0 victory.

Back-to-back Reds winners

It is the second successive month in which a Liverpool player has been crowned the EA SPORTS Player of the Month.

The 21-year-old follows team-mate and November winner Sadio Mane after topping a December shortlist that also included Emiliano Buendia, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Kevin De Bruyne, Ben Foster, Danny Ings, Adama Traore, and October’s top performer Jamie Vardy.

2019/20 EA SPORTS monthly winners

August: Teemu Pukki (NOR)

September: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (ARS)

October: Jamie Vardy (LEI)

November: Sadio Mane (LIV)

December: Trent Alexander-Arnold (LIV)

Source: Premier League

Vanguard News

