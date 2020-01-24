Power Supply: Gov Sule tackles NIPP, BPE, others on sustainable energy

Kindly Share This Story:

By David Odama – Lafia

Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State has blamed industrial and economic development of the country on near absence of power supply and challenged the authorities concerned to develop synergy to take the nation out of the inadequate power supply.

Governor Sule coming from the business sector and understanding the critical rule of electricity generation, transmission and distribution play in the industrial and economic growth said no nation can drive development without adequate power supply.

The governor who spoke separately when he visited the NIPP, BPE and TCN in Abuja regretted the inability of the authorities concern to address the inconsistent power supply in view of the huge financial investment in the power sector of the years.

Sule while soliciting for the prompt completion of the step-down substation at Akurba in Lafia, explained that the visit was necessitated by the promise earlier made while on an inspection visit to Akurba Electricity Substation in Lafia.

According to the governor, “my visit to NIPP, BPE and TCN in Abuja was to seek for an agreement on responsive and innovative solutions that will provide quick, efficient and better energy output for people of Nasarawa State”.

He revealed that he is insisting on “time-bound” contractual agreements, because unless a timeline is set and strictly adhered to by all parties concerned to address the power supply problem in Nasarawa State; his administration will be handicapped in actualizing its core objectives to generate employment and industrialize the state”.

The governor who insisted that the people of Nasarawa State are expectantly anxious to see the stepped-down in Lafia and transmitted to six local statewide electric distribution lines coming from the South going to Jo’s in plateau state said power was currently being received from the high-voltage 330 KV transmission lines in the state.

” The move to meet BPE, NIPP and TCN in Abuja as mentioned earlier is to bring to an end the epileptic and inadequate power supply in Nasarawa State,”

While noting the capital-intensive activities, huge resources required, capacity and unwavering political will and determination, further stressed the need for collaboration to provide sustainable energy for the nation’s development.

