Popular trado-medical practitioner, Oko-Oloyun, shot dead

Oko Oloyun

Founder of Oko-Oloyun Worldwide and De-Fayus International, Alhaji Fatai Yusuf, popularly known as Oko Oloyun has been killed.

The Oyo State Police Command confirmed the murder on Thursday.

Oko-Oloyun was killed by unknown gunmen on Igbo-Ora-Eruwa Road in Oyo State.

Confirming the incident, police spokesman Gbenga Fadeyi, said Oko-Oloyun was killed around 4:30 pm on the road while travelling to Iseyin, Oyo State.

The Superintendent of Police (SP), said the Commissioner of Police (CP) Shina Olukolu has visited the scene of the incident with some deputy commissioners for an on-the-spot fact-finding mission.

The PPRO said Olukolu has directed a high-powered manhunt for the hoodlums that perpetrated the dastardly act with a view to bringing them to justice.

Oko-Oloyun, who until his death was the President of the Physiotherapists’ Association of Nigeria.

Yusuf was the manufacturer of popular Yoyo Bitters, Fijk Flusher among other popular herbal products.

