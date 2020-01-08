Police: Vigilante leader kills 3 suspected kidnappers in Adamawa

Kindly Share This Story:

By Umar Yusuf – Yola

As the spate of kidnapping continues unabated in Adamawa, the state Police Command has confirmed the killing of a strong vigilante leader, Haruna Ngamjego and three suspected kidnappers at Kenje Village in Jada Local government Area of the state.

Spokesmen of the command, DSP Suleiman Nguroje told newsmen in Yola Wednesday that the incident occurred a few days ago when a gang of alleged kidnappers and local thieves attacked the late vigilante commander at his residence with a mission to kill him.

Nguroje explained that the late commander was overpowered by the gang members even though he struggled to kill three of them while he was subsequently shot and killed at close range during the physical scuffle.

Nguroje said the police have not made any arrest yet but are trailing the members of the syndicate which was obtained from one of the kidnappers, who was arrested alive by the vigilante group before his killing by aggrieved youths in the village.

He gave the names of the murdered suspected kidnappers as; Manu Buba, Aliyu Abdullahi and Sani Abdulkareem as well as the vigilante commander, Haruna Ngamjego

It was reliably gathered that the slain commander has been a be a torn in the flesh of these criminals for complimenting security operatives in arresting and prosecuting them in that localities.

According to sources, they purposely launched the attack to eliminate him in their numbers using a Toyota starlet car and seven (7) Motorcycles but he resisted gallantry by killing two before they overpowered him.

The sources added that the kidnappers struck around 11 pm Monday’s night and that the skirmishes and sounds of shooting alerted his troop members who mobilised and chased the criminals away.

“They struck in to his house at 11 am and ordered him to follow them or they kill him, he resisted in the event he killed one of the kidnappers by name, Manu Machako who was a petrol hawker in Jada.

“As Manu shouted for help, his colleagues outside the house followed and was also stabbed to death by commander Haruna before more numbers trooped in and shot him at close range” the source added.

