Police to partner Ned Nwoko Foundation on malaria eradication

On 3:11 pmIn Newsby
Ned Nwoko

As Billionaire businessman and politician, Ned Nwoko flags off his malaria eradication program to overcome the recurring tragedy of hundreds of thousands of avoidable health complications and deaths as a result of the deadly disease, Police Public Relations Officer, Mr. Frank Uba, has promised that the police will partner with the foundation on the malaria eradication project.

The police image maker also promised that during the police week, Prince Ned Nwoko Foundation will be invited to talk about the foundation’s project especially the eradication of malaria in Africa.

Also, former footballer, Kanu Nwankwo, paid a courtesy visit to Ned Nwoko, as the ex-international footballer promised to support the ongoing project of the foundation and commended Hon Ned effort’s on sports development across Africa.

VANGUARD

