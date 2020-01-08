Police smash syndicate that supplies arms to kidnappers, robbers in S/W

Kindly Share This Story:

By Evelyn Usman

The Lagos State Police Command has smashed a syndicate that specialised in selling arms and ammunitions to robbery and kidnapping gangs in the South West region of the country.

Arrested was a suspected member of the gang, Samuel Uche, 32, with the recovery of two English made Revolver pistols. The suspect, during interrogation, revealed that he was taking the recovered arms to some persons suspected to be members of a robbery gang, in Mafoluku area of Lagos.

Explaining how he was arrested, the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Police Command, CP Hakeem Odumosu, said, ” On January 3, 2020, at about 9 am, information was received from a credible source that some group of people who deal on assorted arms and ammunition were coming to Ajibulu Mafoluku canal area of Oshodi to sell arms to a syndicate of armed robbers/kidnappers. “On receipt of the information, operatives of the Special Anti Robbery Squad, SARS, were drafted to the area for close monitoring.

The exercise paid off as an average aged young man alighted from a motorcycle, close to Oshodi canal. He was seen with a black nylon bag, suggesting that he could be the suspect. They trailed his movement and was eventually arrested.

When searched, two English made Revolver Pistols were recovered from him. During interrogation, the suspect said he was taking the arms to a gang of armed robbers/kidnappers. He said that he sold the arms for N250,000. The investigation is ongoing and the suspect will soon be charged to court”

Vanguard

