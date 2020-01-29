Police smash gang that killed husband, wife in Umuahia

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ugochukwu Alaribe

UMUAHIA— A six-man gang allegedly behind the killing of a couple, Darlington and Chinyere Uzoma, in Umuahia, Abia State has been smashed by operatives of the Abia State Police Command.

The gang was said to have shot dead the couple after robbing them of their daily sales along Secretariat Road, Ogurube Layout Road, Umuahia on January 25, 2020.

It was gathered that the suspects had earlier robbed one Uwaeme Chinedu of some valuables as well as snatched a Toyota Sienna bus with number plate, RBC 477 RL, at World Bank Estate.

Police sources added that the gang was behind the series of robbery attacks and car snatching in Umuahia and environs.

READ ALSO:

It was also gathered that two members of the gang, Precious Chukwuebuka Okoro and Ogbonna Ifeanyichukwu Justice, intercepted by a police patrol team named Enyinna Asiegbu, Promise Sunday Obilor, a.k.a Esere and Emezuo Kingsley a.k.a Pakins, as members of the gang. They were later arrested.

Items recovered from them include two pump action guns, two locally made short guns, three live cartridges and one expended cartridge.

Parading the suspects in Umuahia, Commissioner of Police, Abia State, Mr Ene Okon, said the suspects confessed to being members of the notorious gang led by Sampson Iheukwumere Nwokocha, a.k.a,‘Grave’ who was killed by the Police in Umuahia last December.

The CP said: “They have confessed to the series of robbery attacks and car snatching escapades, including the killing of the couple and being members of the Grave gang.”

The CP disclosed that efforts are ongoing to arrest other fleeing members of the gang.

Kindly Share This Story: