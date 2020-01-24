Police reveal how Fatai ‘Oko Oloyun’ died

Kindly Share This Story:

By Adeola Badru

Following the gruesome murder of a renowned Ibadan based traditional medicine expert, Alh. Fatai Yusuf, popularly known as ‘Oko Oloyun,’ on Thursday evening, the Oyo State Police Command, Eleyele, Ibadan, has said that the deceased was allegedly ambushed shortly after passing through five different Police Stop and Search teams along Igboora-Iseyin road by yet to be identified assailants who fired at the moving vehicles on the road from the thick forest.

In a statement made available to newsmen on Friday by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP. Fadeyi Olugbenga, in Oyo State, with reference No. AZ: 5250/OY/PPRO/VOL.5/129, the state Commissioner of Police, Mr Shina Olukolu, was quoted to have said that the 2-man armed escorts of Policemen protecting the deceased engaged the assailants, adding that they managed to escape back into the forest after a single shot had hit the deceased who died later of his bullet injuries.

The statement added: “A report was received by the Divisional Police Officer, DPO Igbo-ora that around Akeroro Area on the Abeokuta/Igbo-ora/Iseyin road, the 2-car convoy of the deceased was allegedly ambushed shortly after passing through five different Police Stop and Search teams along the route by yet to be identified assailants who fired at the moving vehicles on the road from the thick forest.”

“However, an interesting twist to the story was that the deceased probably had earlier detected an alleged bookkeeping records fraud in his Lagos office which subsequently allegedly led to the burning/destruction of some financial/bookkeeping records.”

“In addition to other possible motives, a plausible nexus is, therefore, being suspected between the fire incident and the attack on the deceased.”

“Meanwhile, some of the staff and his two (2) Police escorts are being questioned by a team of crack detectives from the homicide section of State Criminal Investigation Department, SCID Iyaganku, Ibadan with a view of finding and apprehending the fleeing suspects who wrecked the heinous act,” the statement disclosed.

READ ALSO: Company director docked for alleged theft of chemical

However, the Commissioner of Police has appealed to all members of the public with credible information not to hesitate in passing same to the Police command to assist in the detection of the crime and apprehension of the offenders.

“While at the same time, assuring members of the public that the Police is on top of the situation and working with other Police formations/units to ensure that the directive of the Inspector-General of Police, IGP M.A. Adamu, NPM,mni to crack this case as quickly as possible is complied with to the letter.”

“In addition, it is our resolve that no matter how long it takes, the Commissioner of Police promise to bring the culprits to justice within the shortest possible time,” the statement assured.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Kindly Share This Story: