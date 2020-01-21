Police restore calm at Berger roundabout after Shiites protest

Kindly Share This Story:

By Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja

The FCT Police Command said on Tuesday that it successfully restored calm around Berger round-about after a violent protest by members of the proscribed El-Zakzaky Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) who went berserk and were attacking innocent citizens and police operatives with dangerous weapons.

A statement last night by DSP Anjuguri Manzah, PPRO said, “As a result of the unfortunate incident, one person who sustained an injury and was rushed to the hospital for medical attention has been certified dead by medical doctors on duty.

ALSO READ: Navy arrests gang of kidnappers, bandits, rustlers

“Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police FCT, CP Bala Ciroma has ordered a full-scale investigation into the unfortunate incident.”

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Kindly Share This Story: