Police rescue woman, 7 months old baby from Kidnappers in Katsina forest

Kindly Share This Story:

By Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja.

The Police in Katsina state, working jointly with personnel of the Nigerian military on Tuesday rescued a 30-year-old woman, Fidausi Yusuf and her seven months old baby, from a kidnappers den after a fierce firefight in a Katsina forest.

During the fire fight, one of the kidnapping gang members was killed while others scampered into the forest.

Confirming the operation, Katsina state Police spokesman SP Gambo Isah said, “On Tuesday 21 January 2020, at about 6pm, based on intelligence report, a joint operation of Police, military and repentant bandits, raided kidnappers Den at Gwarjo Forest, Matazu LGA of Katsina state.

“After a fierce gun duel with the bandits, the operation succeeded in rescuing one Fidausi Yusuf, aged 30yrs of Burunkunza village, Kankara LGA of Katsina state and her seven (7) months old baby Amin Yusuf from her captors.

“The operation also succeeded in gunning down a notorious member of the bandits, one Yunusa Boka terrorizing Danmusa and Kankara LGAs of the state.

“Victims were taken to Danmusa Hospital for treatment and have also been reunited with their families.

“The Command enjoins the good people Katsina state to always partner with security agencies by giving credible information on suspected criminals and their hideouts.”

Vanguard Nigeria News

Kindly Share This Story: