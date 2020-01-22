Police rescue ‘one chance’ robber from lynching in Abuja

Kindly Share This Story:

By Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja

The FCT Police Command on Wednesday while responding to a distress call rescued a one chance robbery suspect from an angry mob who were about to lynch him to death.

The angry mob had caught up with the suspect around Katampe district were about setting him of fire when men of the Rapid Response team arrived and prevented the action.

A statement by DSP Anjuguri Manzah, Public Relations Officer of the Command said, ” It is unfortunate to state that the Police Rapid Response Squad (RRS) operatives while responding to the distress call met stiff resistance from the mob, who attacked the team with dangerous weapons, leaving one of the officers with serious injuries.

ALSO READ: Robbers burnt to ashes after robbing pregnant woman in Akwa Ibom

“The operational car of the team was also badly damaged by the mob.

“Meanwhile, both the injured police operative and the suspect have been rushed to the hospital for medical care.

“The Command while assuring residents of its commitment to protecting lives and property, enjoins the public to collaborate with the police in its continuous effort to combat crime and secure lives and property in FCT.”

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Kindly Share This Story: