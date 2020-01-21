Police recover decomposing body of kidnapped businessman, Odunukwe

Kindly Share This Story:

By Evelyn Usman

Lagos—The decomposing body of a businessman, Chief Ignatius Odunukwe, who was kidnapped two months ago by a robbery gang who posed as estate developers, has been recovered in a bush in an undisclosed area of Lagos, by policemen attached to the Zone 2, Onikan, Lagos.

On closer observation, it was discovered that the body was chopped into pieces and packed inside a bag.

Three suspects alleged to have carried out the dastardly act have been arrested.

Information revealed that the deceased who hailed from Anambra State, went to sign some documents for the sale of one of his properties, in Ikoyi area of Lagos unknown to him that the supposed buyers had a sinister motive.

When he did not return home that fateful day, his family conducted a search during which his vehicle was tracked to a hotel where he was to meet with the supposed buyers.

Upon further investigation by operatives at Zone 2, one of the suspects was arrested but he reportedly denied culpability.

Sources said that when a search was conducted at the suspect’s residence, the signed documents were found in his possession. Two other suspects, identified simply as Solomon and Daniel, were also arrested. During interrogation, the additional suspects disclosed that they had murdered the businessman . They led detectives to where the decomposing body parts were recovered.

Detectives took the remains to the mortuary for autopsy. The suspects as gathered, are expected to be paraded today at the Zone 2 Command, by the Assistant Inspector-General of Police, Ahmed Iliyasu.

