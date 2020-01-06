Vanguard Logo

Police list victims of Kaduna gas explosion

Police, NPA

Ben Agande – Kaduna

The Kaduna State Police Command on Monday released the names of victims of Saturday’s gas explosion in the Sabo Tasha area of the state.

In a statement issued by the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Yakubu Sabo, the Command said properties worth over ₦16 million were destroyed in the blast.

The victims, according to the police, were Prof. Simon Mallam, Wale Ajayi,  Daniel Peter, Victor Asoegwu, and Micheal Ernest.

The police said: “Properties valued at N16,402,300  were burnt in the four shops affected by the fire.

“The Commissioner of Police, Ali Aji Janga, has expressed his sincere condolences to the families of the victims and assured the public that the Command is still investigating the root cause of the incident and will ensure justice in accordance with the law.”

 

