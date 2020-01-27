Police exculpate self from Makinde, LG chairmen face-off

Kindly Share This Story:

By Adeola Badru

The Oyo State Police Command, Eleyele, Ibadan, has exonerated itself from the ongoing face-off between Governor Seyi Makinde and the sacked local government chairman over their dissolution in a bid to reconstitute the council areas.

The Police Command, on Monday, in a statement made available to newsmen by the Police Public Relations Officer(PPRO) in the state, SP Olugbenga Fadeyi, with reference No. AZ: 5250/OY/PPRO/VOL.5/130, reminded people of the state that the Police have the constitutional responsibility to, among other duties, protect lives and property of the citizens in accordance with the 1999 constitution as amended and the Police Acts and Regulations.

The state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Shina Olukolu, who was quoted in the statement, was said to have stated: I wish to remind for the umpteenth time all the people and Stakeholders in the Local Government administration in Oyo State that it is the constitutional responsibilities of the Nigeria Police Force to amongst other duties, protect lives and property, maintain laws and order, arrest, investigate and prosecute offenders and the due enforcement of all laws and extant enactments, etc in accordance with the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended and the Police Acts and Regulations.”

“Consequently, the role of the Police in the current issues surrounding the administration of Local Governments in Oyo State should not be seen as a face-off but as part of the professional Police efforts geared towards the performance of its constitutional responsibilities.”

The statement further stated that: “The Commissioner of Police, therefore, wishes to appeal to all the Stakeholders, leaders and the entire peace-loving good citizens of Oyo State involved in the administration of local government in Oyo State to be circumspect in their respective efforts at managing their respective demands on the daily administration of these Local Governments and LCDAs and prevent a descent to unpalatable/unintended consequences.”

“As the Police continue to strive to provide adequate security at the respective Local Government offices; nonetheless, the Stakeholders are enjoined to refrain from any act(s) or cause of action that may lead to breakdown of laws and order, lawlessness, and subsequent avoidable shedding of blood, injuries or damage to properties.”

“It is our hope that the issues at stake/unintended lock jam will eventually be addressed to the satisfaction of all the groups concerned and in the best interest of the entire people of Oyo State who have no other State that they can call their own.”

“In conclusion, social miscreants/ criminal-minded individuals/groups are hereby warned to stay clear from the premises of the Local Governments and LCDAs as the Police will not allow any such developments,” the statement said.

However, the CP assured the law-abiding members of the public of their safety and advised them to go about their lawful businesses in an atmosphere of peace and tranquility devoid of any molestation, intimidation or threat whatsoever.

In the same vein, they were urged to continue to partner with the Police to enable them to collectively to deal with the criminal elements in their midst.

vanguard

