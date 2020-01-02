Police burst burglary syndicate, nab 2 suspects in Aba

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ugochukwu Alaribe – Umuahia

A burglary syndicate alleged to be behind the breaking of warehouses, stores and supermarkets in Aba, Abia State, was nabbed by the Police in the city.

Vanguard gathered that a team of crack detectives led by the Divisional Police Officer, DPO, SP Alphonsus Ayang, arrested two persons suspected to be the ring leaders of the gang.

The suspects whose names were given as, Nkemakolam Ibe aged 46, from Nkwerre, Imo State and Uche Mathias, aged 45, from Obehie, Abia State, were nabbed while burgling a warehouse in Aba with three members of the gang, now at large.

Police sources said the gang had broken into three warehouses located at Pound Road by East Street, Jubilee Road by Mosque Street and also at Jubilee Road by George’s Street where they carted away assorted textile materials, foreign wines and energy drinks worth millions of naira.

It was further gathered that the police team also raided the gang’s two different safe houses at Umule Road and Factory Road, where textile materials, wines and energy drinks stolen were kept and stored for further distribution to their numerous buyers who were said to be outside the state.

The team also recovered two vehicles: a Toyota Jeep with number plate, Lagos AKD 270 DA and a Peugeot J5 van with number plate, Abia EZA 365 YF as well as one industrial cutter used by the gang for breaking into warehouses.

One of the victims of the burglary attacks, who declined to have his name on print, described the arrest of the gang as victory for the entire Aba business community, stressing that they have lost goods worth hundreds of millions to burglars.

Contacted, Abia State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Ene Okon, who confirmed the arrest of the men, said they will be arraigned in court soon.

In his words, “Yes, some serial burglars that have been burgling people’s shops and other places were arrested and as soon as the new year comes, we are arraigning them in court.”

