Police arrest pastor for staging own kidnap in Kaduna

Kindly Share This Story:

Ben Agande, Kaduna.

The Kaduna state police command on Wednesday said it has arrested a 39-year-old pastor and his friend for allegedly faking the kidnap of the pastor.

In a statement signed by the Police Public Relations Officer, Yakubu Sabo, the police said the pastor, James Clement conspired with h his friend, George Otokpa to demand a five million Naira ransom from his family.

“On 27th January, 2020 at about 1917hrs through tracking device, one Pastor James Clement ‘m’ 39yrs of Nasarawa Tirkaniya Kaduna and George Otokpa ‘m’ of No. 23 Aleri Water by Sarki Street Kudandan in Chikun L.G.A, were arrested by the Operatives of the Command’s Anti – Kidnapping Unit for allegedly conspiring, faked the Kidnapping of the 1st suspect and demanded the payment of five Million Naira (₦5,000,000 ) as ransom from his own family through text messages using the 2nd suspect as the negotiator. The arrest followed a report made by one Miss Monica Sunday and Mr. Ejimba Ichukwu both family members of the fake kidnapped victim about the kidnap of their relation.

“The suspect Clement James, was tracked and arrested at his hide-out where he hid himself, falsely claimed being kidnapped and conspired with his friend George Otokpa ‘m’ 22yrs (the 2nd suspect) to engage his family in negotiation for ransom. The suspects are currently undergoing interrogation and will be charged to court on completion of investigation accordingly.

“The Commissioner of Police CP Umar M. Muri condemns such criminal mentality and cautions members of the Public against such heartless and barbaric act. The CP assures the good people of Kaduna State that, the Command will use the evidence against the suspects in the court of law to serve as deterrence to other people with similar criminal mind” the statement reads.

Kindly Share This Story: