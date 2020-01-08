Police arrest kidnap kingpin on IRT wanted list in Abia

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ugochukwu Alaribe – Umuahia

The Police in Abia State has confirmed the arrest of a member of a kidnapping gang on the wanted list of the Intelligence Response Team, IRT.

The suspect identified as Darlington Olewumbu, a native of Obazu Mbieri in Mbaitoli council of Imo State, is said to be a member of a three-man kidnapping gang who has been terrorizing the city.

Olewumbu was reportedly arrested by a team of detectives led by the Divisional Police Officer, DPO, Ndiegoro Division SP Alphonsus Ayang, at Agu Street, Ndiegoro community.

Items recovered from the suspect include; one locally-made revolver pistol with live ammunition, one locally-made double-barrel shotgun and 6 live cartridges.

Police sources told Vanguard that the items were recovered inside a bag which the suspect was moving with before the police arrested him.

It was gathered that the suspect confessed that his gang were about embarking on another kidnapping mission before he was nabbed, even as the Police have intensified search for the two members of the gang, now at large.

Contacted, Commissioner of Police, Abia State, Mr Ene Okon confirmed the arrest of the suspect.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

