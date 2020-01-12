Police arrest car wash operator for allegedly killing neighbour

Kindly Share This Story:

One Sheriff Balogun has been arrested for allegedly killing his neighbour, Peter Elebo, during an altercation at their Itire, Lagos, home.

The spokesman of the Lagos State police command, Bala Elkana, said in a statement on Sunday that the suspect, a car wash operator who lives at 32, Ola Street, Itire, had been apprehended.

He said one Miss Faith Elebo, the daughter of the deceased, reported at the Itire police station that Balogun had a fight with her father over when to lock their compound’s gate.

“Balogun pushed down Elebo and caused him to vomit blood and he died on the spot,” Elkana said.

He said the homicide detectives led by the Divisional Police Officer, Itire police station, SP Barkfur Kromkyes, had visited the scene and the corpse of the deceased had been deposited in a mortuary for autopsy.

The command spokesman said the suspect had been arrested and transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Yaba, for further investigation and prosecution. (NAN)

Vanguard

