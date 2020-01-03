Police arrest 4 suspects, recover gun in Enugu community

Kindly Share This Story:

The Police Command in Enugu State has arrested four suspected cultists for alleged unlawful possession of firearm at Agbogugu in Mbanabor community of Awgu Local Government Area.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Ebere Amaraizu, said in a statement on Friday in Enugu that the suspects were arrested on Dec. 27.

Amaraizu said that one cut to size locally-made gun and one live cartridge was recovered from the suspects.

He noted that the feat was achieved by the Anti-Cult Unit of the command through intelligence information.

The police spokesman said that the suspects included Chidera Okafor, 20; Sochima Stanley, 25; Ekene Okoye, 18, and Christian Okeke, 34.

“The suspects were arrested on information following their cult activities where one member of Vikings confraternity group sustained axe cut inflicted on him by the arrested suspects,’’ he said.

Amaraizu said police operatives had commenced investigation on the matter.

In a related development, police operatives had arrested one Nonso Udeagu, 25, of Udi Road, Asata in Ogui within Enugu for unlawful possession of substance suspected to be cocaine.

Amaraizu said that five wraps of substance suspected to be cocaine was recovered from Udeagu, adding that the suspect was arrested on Dec. 19 at 11.30 p.m. along Udi Road by police operatives of Ogui Division.

According to him, investigation had commenced into the matter.

