Police arrest 3 suspects connected to crossover night attack in Osun

Shina Abubakar – Osogbo

Following the attack on the New Year crossover night venue on Wednesday in Osogbo, it was learnt that Police has arrested three suspects in connection with the attack.

It was gathered that while the thugs were disrupting the event and pelting stones at dignitaries, security operatives were trailing some of the thugs.

The three were apprehended by operatives of Operation Puff Adder and taken to the state Police Command.

However, the Police Public Relations Officer, Folasade Odoro disclosed that the suspects were arrested while attempting to disrupt the programme.

In a chat with our correspondent, she said, “During the New Year Eve festivities held at Freedom Park, Osogbo with the State Governor and other dignitaries in attendance.

Some miscreants attempted to mar the exercise at about 1am when His Excellency was about leaving the venue and it was rebuffed by the police Operatives Puff Adder team. However, three suspects were arrested and are helping with investigation”.

Meanwhile, the state All Progressives Congress (APC), Prince Gboyega Famodun in a statement signed by his media consultant, Kola Olabisi disclosed that there is no basis for attack on the Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola.

In his words: “There cannot be any basis to attack Governor Oyetola who is reputed for giving the people of the state qualitative governance.

“It is on record that Oyetola’s government has been paying full salaries to the state civil servants since its inception as and when due while some of the inherited on-going capital projects like road construction/rehabilitation are also being attended to with adequate attention been giving to primary healthcare delivery programme in all the wards across the state”, Famodun explained.

The state party chairman wondered that a disagreement between two urchins at the gathering could be equated to attack of the governor and some members of his cabinet.

