Police arrest 14 suspected touts in Abuja

Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja

The FCT Police Command has confirmed the arrest of 14 suspected touts who posed as revenue collectors to extort and assault unsuspecting members of the public.

The syndicate is also notorious for assaulting and inflicting injuries on government officials who are discharging their lawful duties.

The Public Relations Officer of the Command, DSP Anjuguri Manzah, disclosed these in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

He said suspects were arrested on January 7 at 2.30 p.m. following a distress call that hoodlums numbering about 16 assaulted some government officials attached to the Federal Capital Territory Authority (FCTA) Department of Outdoor Advertisement and Signage (DOAS) while on duty at Wuye.

He said: “Due to the prompt response of police operatives from Wuye Division, the following suspects identified to have attacked and inflicted injuries on the government officials and some journalists at the scene have been arrested

They are Okoli Chinedu (28), Ogbonna Divine (45), Abiuodun Oluwole (28), Nelson Effiong (24), Bassey Sylvester (37), Okeowu Aoji (29), Angel Eze (34), Austine Chigozie (35), Andrew Onyenwe (30), Monday James Omoogun (33), Sikiru Ibrahim (35), Issa Lukman (39), Nwani Ekene (35) and Gabriel Abinemoh (39).

“Based on the preliminary police investigation, the suspects led by one Terry Okan and Samuel Ele Asiebe (both at large) were recruited from different parts of the country to carry out the criminal act.

“One Toyota Hiace bus used in conveying the suspects to the scene has been recovered as an exhibit.

“The Command is making concerted effort to arrest leaders of the syndicate, Terry Okan and Samuel Ele Asiebe, who are now at large.

“The arrested suspects will be arraigned in court.”

Vanguard

