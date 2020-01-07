Police arraign three suspects over Ekiti bank robbery

Kindly Share This Story:

Rotimi Ojomoyela – Ado-Ekiti

Police on Tuesday arraigned three suspects at Ado Ekiti Chief Magistrate’s Court for alleged involvement in a bank robbery in Oye Ekiti.

The suspects – Omotoso Aliu (56), Oyelowo Akande (56) and Taiwo Ayobami (52) – were docked on one count charge of conspiracy.

At least three persons were killed and several others injured in the robbery attack at the Oye Ekiti branch of United Bank for Africa (UBA) in November last year.

An unspecified amount of money was also carted away by the hoodlums.

The police prosecutor, Insp. Oriyomi Akinwale, told the court that the accused persons and others at large committed the offence on November 21, 2019 at 3:05 p.m., in Oye Ekiti.

Akinwale alleged that the defendants conspired among themselves to commit felony to wit armed robbery at the bank.

READ ALSO: Police arraign two men for alleged car theft

The prosecutor said the defendants were arrested based on the information gathered by the police.

According to him, the offence contravened Section 516 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ekiti State, 2012 and punishable under the same.

The prosecutor asked the court for an adjournment to enable him to study the case file and present his witnesses.

The defendants pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Their counsel, Mr. Timi Omotoso, urged the court to grant the defendants bail, promising they would not jump bail.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr. Adesoji Adegboye, granted the defendants bail in the sum of N200,000 with one surety each in like sum.

He adjourned the case until February 12 for hearing.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: