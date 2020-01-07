Police arraign teacher for allegedly raping teenager in Benue

Kindly Share This Story:

Peter Duru – Makurdi

A 57-year-old teacher, Fayam Ahkpe, was on Tuesday arraigned at the Makurdi Chief Magistrate Court for allegedly raping an 11- year-old girl at Gonduzua village in Logo local government area of Benue State.

The primary school teacher was arrested a few days ago after the father of the victim, Mr. Stephen Atime, alerted the police that his daughter had been violated by the accused.

Atime told the police that his daughter was working on the farm on the day of the incident and the accused went to the farm on the pretext of helping her.

He said: “He later took my daughter to a nearby bush where he forcefully had sexual intercourse with her without her consent.”

The prosecuting police officer, Hyacinth Agbako, told the court that investigation into the matter was still ongoing and asked for another date.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs. Mercy Igbadu, ordered that the accused be remanded at the Federal Correctional Centre in Makurdi and adjourned further hearing on the matter till February 8.

