Police arraign man for alleged theft of N205,000

Shina Abubakar – Osogbo

A 58-year-old man, Michael Alao, was on Tuesday arraigned at the Osogbo Magistrate Court for alleged theft of N205,000.

The defendant allegedly obtained the money from one Adegboyega Ademola under the guise of giving him a plot of land.

The offence was allegedly committed between February and April 2019 at the Olorunsogo area of Osogbo.

According to the prosecution, the offence was contrary to sections 419 and 390(9) of the criminal code cap 34 vol.ll laws of Osun State of Nigeria 2002 and punishable under same.

However, the defendant pleaded not guilty to the two-count charge of false pretence and fraud.

The defence counsel, Okobe Najite, applied for his client’s bail in the most liberal and affordable terms.

The police prosecutor, Fagboyinbo Abiodun, did not object to the application.

Magistrate Modupe Awodele granted the defendant bail in the sum of N200,000 and two sureties in like sum.

The case was adjourned till February 18 for hearing.

