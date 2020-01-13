Police arraign man for alleged malicious damage in Osun

Kindly Share This Story:

A 26-year-old man, Remilekun Oluwole, was, on Monday, arraigned at the Ile-Ife Magistrates’ Court for alleged malicious damage of empty bottle crates.

The defendant was arraigned on a three-count charge of conspiracy, breach of peace and malicious damage.

The police prosecutor, Insp. James Obaletan, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on December 25, 2019, at 10:50 p.m., at Ifetedo in Ife South local government area of Osun State.

Obaletan said the defendant conspired with other persons still at large, to forcefully enter into the shops of Racheal Olayinka, Gbolaga Aretade and Bamidele Tunde, with the intent to commit a felony.

He said the defendant maliciously damaged 18 empty crates, four crates of eggs and one carton of noodles.

The prosecutor said the defendant also stole the windscreen of a vehicle belonging to Aretade.

According to him, the total value of the stolen items was N57,000.

He added that the defendant conducted himself in a manner likely to cause a breach of public peace.

He said the offences contravene Sections 249, 451 and 517 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Osun, 2020 and punishable under the same.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges preferred against him.

The Magistrate, Joseph Owolawi, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N100,000, with two sureties in like sum.

Owolawi said the sureties must swear to an affidavit of means, must reside within the court jurisdiction and present three copies of recent passport photograph each.

He adjourned the case till February 3 for hearing. (NAN)

