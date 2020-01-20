Kindly Share This Story:

Fans at the New Jos stadium had everything to cheer about as Plateau United put smiles on their faces with the demolition of Adamawa United in one of MatchDay 16 fixtures of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL)

Posting unimpressive results in the last three games with just a point, Plateau rediscovered their scoring prowess with three first-half goals from Mustapha Ibrahim with a brace and Oche Ochowechi while the duo Uche Onwuasonya and Abba Umar completed the routing in the concluding half.

Reflecting on the game, Abdu Maikaba attributed the evening success to the determination of the team to make up for the lackluster performance in recent times.

“Our last three games were not impressive” , says the coach. After losing at away and picking a point in the game against Akwa at home and losing another away match in Akure, we had no other choice than winning this game which we did emphatically.”

With the victory, the coach believes much is still to be done especially to improve on away games.

ALSO READ: Kano Pillars extends unbeaten run with late victory against Akwa United

“Our focus is to improve on our away points which has been poor in recent times and the match in Lagos is our target for us to consolidate.”

Conceding five goals was a disappointment for Ibrahim Bariki, the Adamawa coach. “Its a disappointment and that is football for you, the team could not match the pace of the angry Plateau side coupled with some errors on our side. The coach concluded.

Source: npfl.ng

Vanguard News

Kindly Share This Story: