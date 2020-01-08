Plateau security outfit launches app to tackle crimes

Kindly Share This Story:

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

A Plateau State-based security outfit, Operation Rainbow has launched a free mobile early warning app to allow users communicate with intelligence officers of the outfit and give information which would assist in crime-fighting as well as track violent criminal activities in the State.

The app available on Google play store for free is specifically targeted at boosting early warning signals, detection and response to security threats by the outfit, Cornelius Sholbial, the State Permanent Secretary, Cabinet and Special Duties revealed.

The app, which is the first to be launched by a State in Nigeria, is modelled after the Nigeria Police Force app, “iPolice-Hawk Eye” which was unveiled in 2019.

It would be recalled that Operation Rainbow had earlier unveiled a toll-free crime reporting channels: 30812 SMS code, 0906-01000-10 toll-free line and 112 Emergency lines designed in collaboration with Nigerian Communication Commission (NCC) and the app contributes to minimize violent crimes in the State.

The outfit had before now, been responding to threats reported through its email and social media handles – operationrainbowjos@gmail.com, facebook.com/josproject/operation-rainbow, twitter.com/josrainbow but its capacity is being built and supported by the United Nations Development Program, UNDP for improved performance.

