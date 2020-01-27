Plateau Killing: Revenge, has no place in Multi-ethnic, religious society – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari, Monday said that revenge, hatred and violent attacks should have no place in a multi-ethnic, and multi-religious society like Nigeria.

President Buhari who stated this while condemning the recent attacks that resulted in the death of 13 persons in Plateau State, assured that terrorism, banditry, kidnapping and associated crimes will be defeated.

According to him, “In Plateau State, gun men launched yet another bloody attack, killing innocent citizens. This shocking and sad incident should be condemned by all citizens,.”

President Buhari in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, reiterated that “revenge, hatred and violent attacks should have no place in a multi-ethnic, multicultural and multi-religious society as we have in this country.’’

The President who has since sent his condolences to families of the victims, government and people of Plateau State, called on community and religious leaders to counsel the youths on the need for peaceful co-existence.

He urged security agencies on assignment in the state to rediscover their act and stop, forthwith, the return of the ugly days of tit-for-tat.

