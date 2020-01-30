Plateau: kidnappers will face death penalty – Lalong

Kindly Share This Story:

Gov.Simon Lalong of Plateau says henceforth kidnappers caught in the state will be facing death penalty.

Lalong said this on Thursday at Shendam Mini Stadium during the coronation and upgrade of three chiefdoms in Shendam Local Government Area.

He said that kidnappers were relocating from other places to Plateau because of the “heat” they were experiencing in their evil business in those places.

“People are saying they should come to Plateau because there is no death penalty here, but it is no longer business as usual here.

“I have sent a bill yesterday to the state assembly in this regard and when passed, we will effect it,”he said.

The Governor charged the upgraded leaders to discharge their duties diligently as custodians of culture, saying they would be held responsible for any security challenges in their communities.

“Traditional and community leaders will be held responsible for any breakdown of law and order in their communities.

“You have the duty of mobilising the people toward maintaining peace and order,”he said.

He urged the youth to respect their traditional leaders and refuse to be lured to banditry, cattle rustling and other social vices.

Lalong said his government would soon unveil empowerment programmes for the youth.

Recall that the State Government had upgraded three chiefdoms in Shendam local government area as part of efforts to bring the government closer to the people .

NAN reports that the Long Dorok of Dorok Chiefdom, Miskoom David Dongba was upgraded to second class status in 2018; the Long Jaktoe of Doka kingdom, Miskoom James Lankwap , was upgraded to a third class Chief, while the Long Derteng of Derteng kingdom, Miskoom Thomas Yunkwap III was also upgraded to third class.

Earlier in his remarks, the Long Gamai of Gamai Nation, Miskoom Martins Shaldas, commended Lalong for keeping his promises of uplifting traditional institutions in the state, saying the upgrading of more chiefdoms would assure the people of inclusiveness in his government.

Also in his remarks, the commissioner of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Mr Slvanus Tapgun,said that the upgrade was a confirmation of the importance of traditional institutions as a catalyst of mobilisation,growth and peaceful coexistence.

Tapgun urged the people of the various Chiefdoms to give the royal fathers the needed cooperation to succeed.

The Long Dorok who spoke on behalf of the coronated Chiefs,promised to perform their duties to the best of their ability while calling for constructive criticism as required to help them to ensure peaceful coexistence.

