P&ID: Court adjourns Briton’s money laundering trial till January 21

The Federal High Court, Abuja, on Monday adjourned till January 21 the fraud and money laundering trial involving a Briton, Adam Quinn, due to the absence of the prosecution witness.

Justice Okon Abang adjourned the case following a request by the prosecution counsel, Ekele Iheanacho.

Iheanacho told the court that the witness had been in court for previous sittings and was aware of Monday’s proceedings.

The prosecutor said: “He is aware of the date and contacted me this morning but I have been calling him to know his whereabouts but he is not responding.”

Justice Abang had on December 18 ordered the arrest of Quinn over his alleged involvement in the failed Gas Processing and Supply agreement with the Nigerian government.

A British court had last year awarded $9.6 billion against Nigeria as compensation to Processing and Industrial Development Limited (P&ID) for the failed agreement.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had arraigned one James Nolan and Quinn, both directors of Goidel Resources Limited, a Designated Non-Financial Institution and ICIL Limited, on a 16-count charge of money laundering.

But the Commission later amended the charges to 32 counts.

