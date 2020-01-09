Physicians laud nurses on 200th anniversary of Florence Nightingale

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chioma Obinna

Millions of physicians across the world have lauded nurses and midwives in all countries for their co-operation and teamwork at all times and in all conditions.

This is coming on the heels of the World Health Organisation, WHO, the decision to designate 2020 as the ‘Year of the Nurse and Midwife’.

The Physicians under the World Medical Association, WMA, through its President, Dr. Miguel Jorge said they were proud to work in multi-disciplinary teams providing the best health care necessary.

“Our nursing colleagues are strong partners in helping patients and communities, and together we make a difference.

‘Nurses and midwives are often the first health professionals to see a patient, and sometimes the only ones. On his part, the WMA Chair Dr. Frank Ulrich Montgomery added that for healing patients and the best care, for palliation and rehabilitation, for community care and prevention, nurses and midwives are an essential element in the chain to deliver health care.

“We hope that declaring 2020 as the “Year of the Nurse and Midwife” is more than just tokenism and lip-service. There is a severe lack of nurses in many countries, and in most places, nurses and midwives are undervalued and underpaid. Nurses are desperately needed to provide nursing care.

“We hope and expect governments to take the necessary steps to improve the working and living conditions of nurses and midwives so that they can provide the services for which they have been educated.”

vanguard

