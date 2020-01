Kindly Share This Story:

The police on Tuesday, Barricaded Gani Fawehinmi park which was meant to be one of the meeting points for “Operation Amotekun,” security outfit in the South West region rally scheduled for today, 21 Jan. 2020.

Recall that Governors in the South West region had established and inaugurated the security outfit to curb the menace of herdsmen attacks in their region.

All Photos were taken Bunmi Azeez.

