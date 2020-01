Kindly Share This Story:

Ola Ajayi, Ibadan

Though the event is fixed for 10 am, people have been coming in droves for the important launch. Vanguard gathered that five out of six states in the zone have sent their vehicles.

In all, there are 100 patrol vans at the venue.

According to information gathered, Lagos will soon bring its vehicles.

As at 09:51am, the guests are still expecting the governors.

Kindly Share This Story: