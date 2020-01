Kindly Share This Story:

A non- governmental organization, Eloquent Impulse International Foundation has embarked on massive feeding and clothing of the poor in Lagos.

According to the founder of the NGO, she said ‘It is a source of blessing to give if you don’t give you don’t receive. God will bless a cheerful giver’.

Feeding of the poor scheduled to take place in Shomolu, Ijaniki, Agege has taken place successfully, feeding and clothing of the poor is also scheduled to take place in Aboru on the 29th of January

