PHOTOS: All nine victims of helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant, daughter 

On 11:42 amIn Newsby
Among those killed were sports coaches and teenage peers of Bryant’s basketball star daughter – the group are understood to have been travelling to Bryant’s Mamba Academy for a practice session when the helicopter crashed in Calabasas (pictured: Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna at the Lakes game on December 29)
John Altobelli, the head baseball coach at Orange Coast College, and his wife Keri died in the helicopter crash along with the other seven, including their daughter Alyssa
The Altobellis daughter Alyssa who played on the same basketball team as Gianna Bryant at the Mamba Academy
Christina Mauser, who also worked at the Mamba Academy, was a girls basketball coach at the private elementary Harbor Day School in Newport Beach. Gianna was a pupil at the school. Her husband, Matt Mauser (pictured with his wife) said: ‘My kids and I are devastated. We lost our beautiful wife and mom in a helicopter crash.’
Sarah Chester, right, and her daughter Payton. Todd Schmidt, the school principal at Harbor View Elementary, remembered the pair as ‘two gorgeous human beings’
Pilot Ara Zobayan was also killed. The cause of the crash is under investigation but the control tower at Burbank Airport was contacted by the pilot shortly before 10am local time

