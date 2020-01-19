PDP witch-hunting, harassment, test from God ―Zamfara APC

Kindly Share This Story:

The Zamfara chapter of All Progressives Congress (APC) has commended its members for their perseverance and support to the party.

The state APC Chairman, Alhaji Lawal Liman made the commendation on Saturday at the party’s monthly stakeholders meeting in Kaura-Namoda.

Liman said the APC members in the state deserved commendation considering their patience and persistence in supporting the party in spite of the challenges they are facing.

“We are aware of the challenges that our members are facing from the present PDP-led administration in the state.

“Though we have lost the leadership of the state as a result of Supreme Court judgement, we shouldn’t be discouraged because of fear of witch-hunting and harassment; we should consider it as a test from God”, he said.

Liman urged the PDP-led government in the state to accept that, “the room for opposition is provided in the nation’s constitution, therefore any democratic government must accept opposition”.

He urged party members and supporters in the state to continue to be united, patient and law-abiding.

He, however, cautioned the members against anti-party activities, saying that the party has zero tolerance to such acts.

According to him, the party has embarked on reconciliation with aggrieved members aimed at ensuring peace and unity in the party.

“The recent reconciliation with the former APC governorship aspirant, Alhaji Aminu Jaji and defection of former PDP governorship aspirant, Alhaji Ibrahim Shehu-Bakauye to the party has increased our strength”, he added.

He thanked the former governor and state APC leader, Alhaji Abdul’aziz Yari over his efforts to develop the party.

