PDP to APC governors: You are products of election manipulations

Dirisu Yakubu – Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Sunday the only reason the All Progressives Congress (APC) governors were defending last week Supreme Court ruling on the Imo governorship election, was because many of them “are products of huge electoral manipulations.”

In a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, the party vowed that the governors’ attempt at cheap blackmail would never stop it and millions of Nigerians from demanding a review and reversal of the judgment in which the Supreme Court “manufactured and donated fictitious votes to declare a man that finished 4th in the governorship election as duly elected governor of Imo State.”

The PDP said it is not surprising to many that the APC governors could allow themselves to be enlisted to haul insults at the party with a view to blur and distort the grave miscarriage of justice because many of them are products and beneficiaries of electoral manipulations.”

The party said: “The APC governors’ part in this script appears very glaring. Of course, who else will the flies support except a person with open smelly sore?

“This is also why APC governors are encouraging their party to engage in underhand measures and supporting injustice instead of following democratic processes.

“In comparing the Imo state judgment to that of Zamfara and Rivers states governorship elections, the APC governors forgot that Nigerians are abreast of the facts.

“The APC governors deliberately veiled the fact that they lost Zamfara and Rivers as a result of their internal wrangling over their failure to conduct a credible primary, which voided their votes and left the party with the second-highest number of votes as the winner.

“This is different from the judgment on Imo where fictitious votes were manufactured by the Supreme Court and donated to the APC to lift it from the fourth position and declared winner.

“In making their plea for the rejected judgment, the APC governors should explain to Nigerians how the Supreme Court, in its bid to award votes to APC, ended up declaring total valid votes of 950, 952 votes above the INEC’s official 823,743 total number of accredited voters for the election.

“Can the APC governors explain to Nigerians how and where the Supreme Court manufactured the extra 127,743 votes above the number of accredited voters.

“What can they say to the fact that the Supreme Court could not produce the details of the votes from each of the fictitious 388 polling units, upon which it based the ruling?

“Furthermore, can the APC governors explain why the Supreme Court somersaulted on its declaration on a host of cases, particularly the Atiku vs Buhari case, that for a petitioner to succeed in allegation of infraction of any provision of the Electoral Act, especially one complaining about malpractice, the petitioner must call witnesses polling unit by polling units.

