PDP tackles Oshiomhole, accuses him of ‘politicising injustice’

By Dirisu Yakubu

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in a statement signed by its spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan has chided the All Progressives Congress, APC, national chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole for what it called his politicisation of injustice.

The party described as loathsome that Oshiomhole could “resort to hauling insults and gutter language on Nigerians, including PDP leaders, in his desperate bid to divert public attention from the perversion of justice by the Supreme Court in favour of APC.”

The statement read in part: “Oshiomohole’s desperation to blur public agitation against the injustice further confirms that APC is in league with Justice Mohammed Tanko-led Supreme Court in perverting justice in the Imo governorship election judgment as well as the heinous plots to use the court to take over other PDP-controlled states of Bauchi, Sokoto, Adamawa and Benue.

“The PDP is aware of why Oshiomhole has suddenly become the mouthpiece of the Supreme Court.

“We have reliable information that certain Justices of the Court have been blaming APC leaders and the Presidency for compromising and dragging them into the disgraceful plots; the reason Oshiomhole now desperately seeks to politicize the issue and divert public attention as a stop-gap measure.

“This attempt is indeed dead on arrival as the PDP, standing with the generality of Nigerians and lovers of democracy all over the world, will not relent in mobilizing the citizens in pursuit of an end to this and many other injustices that pervade our nation presently.

“Of course, Oshiomhole and Justice Tanko Mohammed are reminded that, as stated by Thomas Jefferson, “When injustice becomes law, resistance becomes duty”.

“Nothing, not even the ranting of Adams Oshiomhole, can stop over 180 million Nigerians from speaking out against injustice particularly at the Supreme Court, as injustice to one is injustice to all.”

