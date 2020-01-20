PDP stakeholders condemn wild protests in Nsukka over LG election

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chinenyeh Ozor

Stakeholders of People’s Democratic Party PDP in Nsukka local government area, Enugu state has condemned in totality wild protests perpetuated by unguided miscreant youths in Nsukka local government and it’s environs.

In a communiqué issued and read by Hon. Dr. Chinedu Nwamba representing Nsukka East constituency in Enugu state house of assembly after an emergency meeting of the party stakeholders in Nsukka said the stakeholders also condemn the arson of burning the party Secretariat in Nsukka by faceless arsonists that targeted office of the chairman, burnt official documents, chairs, tables among others.

Nwamba noted that stakeholders of PDP in Nsukka urged the security agencies in Enugu state to fish out the culprits and bring them to book in the quickest possible time for prosecution..

“At Nsukka local governments we are resolute in the candidature of chief Patrick Omeje as agreed during the stakeholders meeting with the leadership of the party in the state” the communiqué stated.

The stakeholder numbering over 25 urged the transition committee chairman of Nsukka local government council Hon Chinwe Ugwu and the candidate of the party Chief Omeje for the forthcoming local government election to work in synergy as earlier agreed at the stakeholders meeting, having pledged to deliver all the PDP candidates in the forthcoming local government elections

“We most humbly apologise to Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi on behalf of the people of Nsukka local government area on the recent negative activities of some miscreants from the local government.

Prominent among the stakeholders that attended the emergency meeting include three-term senator of the federal republic Dr. Fide Okolo, Chief Vitta Abbah former PDP chairman Enugu state, chief Eugene Odo former chairman Nsukka local government council, Dr. Dan Shere former secretary to the state government SSG, chief Tony Ugwu two-term chairman Nsukka local government council, Dr. Emmanuel Ugwuerua member Enugu state house of Assembly, Dr. Chinedu Nwamba member Enugu state house of Assembly, Hon Ogbonna Asogwa former commissioner in the state, Dr. Dan Ugwuja former chairman Nsukka local government council, among notable others..

Vanguard News

