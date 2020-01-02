Breaking News
PDP planted Buhari’s purported third term bid — Oshiomhole

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

NATIONAL Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole yesterday said that the speculation that President Muhammadu Buhari was planning a third term bid was the handiwork of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

President Buhari had in his new year message reinstated his resolve to withdraw from political activities at the end of his tenure in 2023.

Speaking to State House correspondents after leading some
members of the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) to a meeting with President Buhari, the APC Chairman said it was necessary for Buhari to give the assurance to Nigerians because of the experience with the PDP under a former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

He expressed surprise that people were questioning the president’s reassurance in the New Year message.

