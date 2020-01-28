PDP Governors pledges to work with FG, security agencies on insecurity

Kindly Share This Story:

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors’ Forum has pledged to continue to work with the Federal Government and security agencies in addressing insecurity in the country.

The Chairman of the forum and Gov. Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State while speaking with newsmen on Tuesday in Abuja said that PDP governors would continue to work towards ending security challenges in the country.

“We do not play politics with security. There is no party when you talk about security. It is every body’s concern. All of us are really involved in it.

“We will be supportive of security agencies in our respective states in ensuring that we achieve everlasting peace and stability in our respective states and the entire federation. So, we will continue in that regard.

“We will continue to corporate with the federal government to come up with new ideas, new approach especially when you talk about deploying technology and bringing more capable hands to ensure that we reverse the trend,” Tambuwal said.

He pledged to use the forum to foster unite among PDP governors and the party.

“I assure you that we are going to use this platform to bring everybody on board.

“There are issues here and there but they are not beyond us. We shall reconcile those who are having some issues with one another and also ensure that our party is firmly positioned to the challenges ahead,” he said.

The forum chairman also pledged to use the forum to motivate its members and other party leaders to attend meetings call by the party.

“We will bring former governors, former Ministers that served in the party. They are very resourceful, they are our leaders and they have lots to contribute for the development of the party and our country.

“So we shall relate more closely with them towards rebuilding the party and of course deepening our democracy in Nigeria,” Tambuwal said.

He also declared the forum’s support to Mr Emeka Ihedioha, as he re-approaches the Supreme Court for a review of its judgement removing him as elected governor of Imo.

“We are all ready to support him and back him as a party and as a Forum. We are very sure that by the time the Supreme Court really takes a second look at the matter, there may be some change in its position.

“So, we are praying hard, we are working hard to get what has not been properly delivered in terms of justice in that matter and that it is addressed,” Tambuwal said.

