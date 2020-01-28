Breaking News
PDP Governors partner global stakeholders to deepen democracy

PDP Governors partners global stakeholders to deepen democracy
Peoples Democratic Party

In its move to reposition itself, become more relevant and strategic in the scheme of things in Nigeria today, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Governors’ Forum (PDP-GF), has begun engaging global stakeholders.

Gov Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto State, who is also the new chairman of the Forum,  held separate meetings with the European Union (EU) Ambassador, His Excellency Ketil Karlsen and the United States Ambassador to Nigeria, Her Excellency Mary Beth Leonard in Abuja.

The meetings centered on emerging developments in Nigeria and the role of the PDP-GF in the building and consolidation of Nigeria’s democracy, especially in the areas of strengthening institutions, constitutional and electoral reforms as well as good governance.

Parties at the meetings also shared ideas on country strategies of international partners and how they can deepen cooperation between them and various PDP controlled states in critical areas of development in Nigeria.

