PDP governors congratulate Fintiri, Tambuwal over Supreme Court victory

Kindly Share This Story:

Dirisu Yakubu – Abuja

Governors elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Tuesday congratulated four of its members over their victory at the Supreme Court.

The apex court had this week affirmed the elections of governors Adamu Fintiri (Adamawa), Bala Mohammed (Bauchi), Samuel Ortom (Benue) and Aminu Tambuwal (Sokoto).

In a statement issued by the Director-General of the Forum, Earl Osaro Onaiwu, the governors said the apex court has by its judgments affirmed the wishes of the people who not only voted but defended their votes and the mandates they granted the governors during the March 2019 governorship election.

READ ALSO: Tambuwal offers to work with opposition

The governors said the verdict did not come as a surprise because of the massive support the four governors got in their respective states before, during and after the elections.

The statement read: “These are leaders who put the interests of their people above personal advantage and they deserve to be so acknowledged in all spheres of their endeavours.

“These are leaders who perfectly fit into the category of selfless politicians and deserve the people’s supports to excel.”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: