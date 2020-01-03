Paris stabbing: Man shot dead by police in Villejuif

Kindly Share This Story:

French police have shot dead a man who stabbed a number of people in a park near Paris, local media report.

The attacker died shortly after he was shot in the town of Villejuif, which is 7km (4 miles) south of the French capital, news channel BFMTV reports.

Four people are reported to have been stabbed and one person is believed to have been seriously injured.

Police have advised people to avoid the area near to the Hautes-Bruyères State Park as an operation is ongoing.

This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.

