Pakistan passes law regulating age, tenure of army chief

Pakistan’s parliament on Wednesday approved legislation that regulates the maximum age and tenure of the country’s army chief.

The Senate passed three bills, including amendments to the Pakistan Army Act, 1952, one day after they were approved by lawmakers in the National Assembly.

The process for approving legislation in Pakistan normally takes months or even years to complete.

The legislation allows the army chief’s reappointment or extension of his term and sets a maximum age of 64 years for chiefs of the army, air force and navy.

Under the Pakistan Army Act, 1952, no official term limits existed for the country’s army chiefs.

Most had been appointed for three years, and some were given three-year extensions.

The new legislation will take effect once they are approved by the president, allowing army chief, Gen. Qamar Bajwa, to hold the country’s most powerful office for another three years.

Bajwa was hand-picked by former premier Nawaz Sharif in 2016 for a three-year term.

In November, Prime Minister Imran Khan gave Bajwa another term, however, the Supreme Court later limited the extension to six months and requested explicit legislation that would outline army chief term limits.

Lawyers with Pakistan Bar Council had protested any extension of the term limit, while Pakistan’s opposition had hinted at resisting the government’s move.

Bajwa, considered by some to be the most influential figure in Pakistan, has worked directly with the U.S. and Afghanistan on a proposed peace deal with the Taliban militant group.

In over seven decades since Pakistan gained independence from Britain in 1947, Pakistani generals have governed the South Asian nation.

Apparent support from the military, and especially Bajwa, was seen as one of the factors that brought Khan’s Pakistan Justice Movement party to power in 2018 elections.

